Despite the Dalai Lama's apology for his viral act where he is seen asking a 7-year-old boy to suck his tongue and giving him a lip kiss, netizens are slamming his act and calling it cringe. Among everyone criticising Dalia Lama over his heinous act, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, who too slammed this act, has now apologised to the Dalai Lama for her harsh words and clarified that she didn't slam the religion or the cast but the act. Despite the Dalai Lama's criticism, many people have come out in his support, claiming that this is part of their Buddhist rituals. Also Read - Katrina Kaif wishes Dalai Lama on his 82nd birthday

When you teach your children that a human is “holy” and infallible, they often will go along with whatever that person asks them to do, even if it goes against their better judgment. Teach your children right Vs wrong, regardless of who’s doing it. This is not ok. #dalialama pic.twitter.com/qejGZEl9lO — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) April 10, 2023

This is disturbing in the extreme. The boy is clearly being held by one wrist. He clearly is uncomfortable and understandably so. He recoils. Disgusting. Immoral behaviour. #dalialama https://t.co/CeFKayFFG9 — Samantha J Wright (@CreativSam2) April 10, 2023

Because he has said sorry it will probably just get brushed under the carpet like the rest of the high profile figures that get away with s**t like this ??https://t.co/2RsQFczZI7#DaliaLama — Brumz Updates (@updates_brumz) April 10, 2023

Shraddha Arya mentioned it clearly that she didn't target any culture but the act against a child and even said that child abuse is the highest issue in India right now. Shraddha Arya's statement reads, " A lot of people have been writing hateful stuff on my page. I don't know you guys and have absolutely nothing against you or your religion or your practices. An "act has been condemned". Not any community, religion or place. Shraddha further added, " Apologies if my choice of words used to criticise the incident were too harsh. Sadly, India is infested with child abuse and it's already very heartbreaking. Hence, any act or word that suggests of child mistreatment are extremely enraging and unappreciated #LoveOverHate." Also Read - Salman Khan and Dalai Lama seem very pleased to have met each other! - view pic!

While facing a lot of criticism, the Buddhist monk too realised an apology and mentioned how the 87-year-old monk was in his jovial mood and often does this kind of thing with kids, but this definitely didn't go down well with people around. Also Read - After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez is now blacklisted by China!