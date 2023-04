Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya looked flawlessly beautiful as she stepped out in the city wearing a little floral off-shoulder dress. Shraddha was captured by the shutterbugs in the city outside her salon, and her post-salon glow was something unmissable. While the fans go gaga over her beauty, netizens are fat-shaming the actress for wearing a small dress like a Barbie and are asking her to stop dressing like a doll if she doesn't have a figure. The netizens are extremely nasty when it comes to passing personal comments, but the actresses have come a long way and have overcome all the judgements around them and reached places that is every bit commendable. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Palki's misconceptions about Rajveer get cleared, but will this affect her attraction towards him or will it start a new friendship?

Shraddha Arya is one of the most beloved and popular actresses on television, and she has been working in Kundali Bhagya for quite a while as Preeta. She has become a household name. While on television she plays the role of a mother, in real life she is a hottie, as one can see through her Instagram posts that only show she believes in embracing herself in every size and shape. One user on the post commented, " Don't dress like a Barbie doll when u don't have the figure for it !, while her fans are haling her as a gorgeous beauty and she is definitely looking extremely pretty in this one. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Preeta returns to her city; Will she remember everything?

Watch the video of Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya getting fat shamed for wearing a short dress like a Barbie doll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Well, not only TV actresses, but usually actresses are often judged and shamed for their body appearance, and it's high time to stop putting them in parameters or being prim and proper and accept them as human beings, including their body changes as they age. Shraddha Arya is one of the most gorgeous beauty and she is right now the most popular face in TV all thanks to Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya twist: Rajveer falls in love with Dr Palki at first sight; Shaurya seeks revenge