Kundali Bhagya actress recently found herself at the receiving end of harsh criticism when she posted an Instagram reel video with costar Ruhi Chaturvedi. She was brutally trolled by people who body-shamed her for gaining weight. The actress has now given a befitting reply to those who made negative comments about her appearance.

In the video, Shraddha was seen recreating a trend where she was seen lip-syncing to pop singer Meghan Trainor's single Made You Look. She was dressed in a short body-hugging outfit and trollers ended up fat-shaming her.

But Shraddha was not someone who would let the trollers get away with their actions. She posted another video where she was seen going through negative comments on her video. She was seen making a spitting gesture to shut down fat-shamers in the most hilarious way possible.

Last month, Shraddha and her co-actor received the Best Jodi Award at the Zee Rishtey Awards and this made her recall her pairing with Dheeraj as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. She also thanked Dheeraj for creating romantic chemistry with her in the show.

"For a second I wondered, why are we getting the 'Favourite Jodi' award, our pairing happened just some time back, then I realised, this award is not Shakti and Shraddha's, it is Karan and Preeta's. I don't know, I never get emotional, I don't know how I am getting emotional," she had said during the award function.

Shraddha tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Since then, her husband has been posted in Visakhapatnam. She recently bought a new house in Mumbai and was busy refurbishing her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines. She was drawing inspiration from a few B-town stars' modern and elegant homes in Mumbai.