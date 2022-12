Kundali Bhagya actress was recently at the receiving end of criticism after she uploaded an Instagram reel video with costar Ruhi Chaturvedi. She was fat-shamed for gaining weight, however, Shraddha gave it back to the trolls in the most hilarious yet brutal way possible. The actress has now opened up about looking overweight. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kavya in Anupamaa gets pregnant; Tina Datta breaks down, gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and more

In her new interview, Shraddha said that she never cared about trolls since there will always be people who will praise you one day and criticise the other day. She said that she has always been fit and by fitness she means to look and feel great about your body, be it in any shape.

"I have always believed that even if you gain a few kilos, you should not worry or fret about it and race towards maintaining the ideal weight. It doesn't matter if you are a few kilos heavier because at the end of the day what matters is good health and how fit you feel. I am fit so I don't give any importance to trolls and their comments," Shraddha told TOI.

After getting brutally fat-shamed for her reel, Shraddha had posted another video where she was seen scrolling through negative comments on her post. She then made a spitting gesture to shut down body-shamers. In her reel video, Shraddha was seen dressed in a short body-hugging outfit and lip-syncing to pop singer Meghan Trainor's single Made You Look.

Shraddha is a known face of the TV industry and has been part of several shows including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and Dream Girl. She joined Kundali Bhagya in 2017 and gained a lot of popularity for her portrayal of Dr Preeta Arora.