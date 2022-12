Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and penned a beautiful birthday note for her former costar and best friend Dheeraj Dhoopar. The handsome hunk has clocked another year today and he is just stopped ageing it seems. The Sherdil Shergill actor embraced fatherhood this year and hence this one is extra special for him. Shraddha Arya who worked with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya has shared a video adorable video of the two from the sets of Kundali Bhagya, wishing him. And it will surely make all the PreeRan fans nostalgic. Also Read - Anupamaa star Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani, Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora and more: TV couples who embraced parenthood in 2022

Shraddha Arya's birthday note for Dheeraj Dhoopar

A couple of hours ago, Shraddha Arya shares a dance clip of herself and Dheeraj Dhoopar from the sets of Kundali Bhagya. It is a BTS video clip wherein the two former on-screen love birds are seen dancing to Sridevi's iconic hit number Na Jaane Kahan Se. It's high on energy song and the duo seem to be enjoying their performance a lot. Their chemistry has been loved by the fans and it is because of their real life bond like this one which struck a chord with the audience so much.

Talking about Shraddha Arya's birthday note, the actress said that their meeting was for a shorter time but she will remember it forever. She adds, "May You Always Find Enough Reasons To Keep Flashing Your Naughty Smile. Happiest Birthday My Kinda Crazy." Dheeraj Dhoopar thanked Shraddha for the wishes and asked her to meet him soonest. The wish is going viral in TV News.

Check Shraddha Arya's birthday video for Dheeraj Dhoopar here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha and Dheeraj's bond

Shraddha Arya had opened up about her bond with Dheeraj in an interview. The two of them would make reels and share them online for their fans and it went viral quickly. Shraddha revealed that just like the reel video, they would be the same on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. She called the whole team of Kundali Bhagya a family while talking about their bond.

Meanwhile, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj on Kundali Bhagya in June.