In the current track of Kundali Bhagya, we have seen Anjali (Sonal) kidnapping Rudraksh, the first child of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Arora). Karan was in a coma, and the Luthras are blaming Preeta for all the misery. The Luthras do not allow Preeta to meet her second child from the twins, Baby Shaurya. Preeta weeps and goes to find out where Anjali and Rudraksh are. On the other hand, Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) also leaves Luthra's house and goes in search of her sister.

Anjali tries to separate Karan, Preeta and their baby Rudraksh

Somehow, Preeta finds Rudraksh and tries to run away, but Anjali hits her by her car. Preeta and Rudraksh are about to fall down a cliff. Shrishti manages to follow them. She finds Preeta (Shraddha Arya) on time and saves her and Rudraksh as well.

20-year leap takes place in Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see a 20-year leap taking place. The Luthra family organizes a Janmashtami pooja, where Shaurya drinks and comes with the girls. He is a spoilt brat of Luthras. We can expect to see this in the upcoming episode. Preeta lives with Shrishti and Rudraksh in the chawl, and she gives him a good upbringing and good manners, as Karan has been in a coma for the past 20 years. Preeta changes the name of Rudraksh and starts to refer to him as Rajveer. We also learn that Rajveer does not know about his past.

Kundali Bhagya to begin a fresh tale

In the future episode, it might happen that we see the love angle and see how the story takes place around Rajveer (Paras Kalnawa) Shaurya and Palki (Sana Sayyad) They are the main leads of Kundali Bhagya. It might happen that Shaurya loves Palki and Palki loves Rajveer. We can see all new faces as many actors or actresses may quit the show. It's going to be very interesting to see the new love story of the new generation. It will be fascinating to see when Karan awakens from his coma and forgives his family for throwing Preeta out of the house.