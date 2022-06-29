Kundali Bhagya: After Shakti Arora, THESE two beauties to spice up the drama in Shraddha Arya starrer

Kundali Bhagya has recently seen an interesting twist in the show. Right after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show, Shakti Arora entered the show as Arjun. Kundali Bhagya took a leap of about 5 years and Preeta and Rishabh aka Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura's daughter, Kavya was introduced on the show. Fans are intrigued with the latest twist in Kundali Bhagya and the makers are trying their best to keep the audience hooked on the TV show. And alongside Shakti Arora, two more TV celebs have entered Kundali Bhagya. Two beauties are going to spice up the drama in the show. Also Read - Shakti Arora's entry spikes up Kundali Bhagya's popularity, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 suffers major loss and more – Check TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

Sonal Vengurlekar enters Kundali Bhagya

Sonal Vengurlekar will be seen in the role of Anjali Hinduja in popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. The actress opened up about her character saying that it is very different and layered. She is confident that the audience will enjoy watching her as Anjali in Kundali Bhagya. Sonal Vengurlekar's Anjali is really positive and caring and believes that Arjun is the ideal husband who would keep her sister Nidhi happy. Sonal also opens up on the challenges of joining the show midway. She shared that her entry will bring new changes to the show and the storyline which will help explore her journey along with other characters.

Niya Sharma joins Kundali Bhagya

Niya plays Nidhi Hinduja in Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and Shakti Arora starrer Kundali Bhagya. Nidhi is vivacious and the actress shared that she is happy to be back on TV after 3 years. Niya Sharma's Nidhi is cheerful and madly in love with Arjun aka Shakti Arora. Nidhi also has quite a few layers. Niya expressed her happiness about joining Kundali Bhagya, saying, "Kundali Bhagya' is one of the most popular shows?on Indian television, and being a part of it is a huge honour for me. I am sure the viewers will enjoy the upcoming twists and turns brought about by Nidhi and Anjali's entry," reports IANS.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit upsets fans

Well, when one of the main actors leaves the show, it is very difficult for the audience to keep watching the show. However, it is more difficult for the makers to keep going as well. Dheeraj Dhoopar played Karan Luthra to Shraddha Arya's Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. They had sizzling chemistry which left fans in a tizzy.