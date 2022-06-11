Kundali Bhagya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya is going through a major change. The actor has decided to exit the show. Ever since the news of Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from the show has made it to the headlines, his fans are expressing a lot of disappointment on social media. He essayed the lead character of Karan Luthra and fans are surprised by his decision. Now, on Instagram, he has shared an emotional video as he bid his final adieu. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath postponed, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s cupid and more

gets emotional

In the video shared, Dheeraj has made a collage of some of the best moments of Karan Luthra. In the caption, he has penned that he lived the character and not just performed it. The actor thanked for giving him the opportunity to be Karan and also expressed happiness over the response and praises he received. He wrote, 'Good byes are never easy..Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I've not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I've earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten!' All his co-stars and fans are commenting on the video and wishing him luck for the future.

Dheeraj Dhoopar to be back on Kundali Bhagya?

While he has quit the show, rumours have it that he may return to Kundali Bhagya after a few months. It is being stated that he has taken a paternity break and will return to the show soon. All his fans have fingers crossed. A few reports also suggest that he is going to make his film debut with a Punjabi film. Nothing much has been revealed as yet.