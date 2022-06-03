Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar will return after a sabbatical but PreeRan fans can't stop crying over their separation BTS

Dheeraj Dhoopar is taking a break from Kundali Bhagya and not quitting the Shraddha Arya starrer as claimed by some reports. Karan Luthra and Preeta Arora aka PreeRan fans are going crazy over the new BTS of their separation.