Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar will return after a sabbatical but PreeRan fans can't stop crying over their separation BTS

Kundali Bhagya is going to see a major twist in the show. Karan Luthra and Preeta are going to be separated! At least for some time now. Well, there had been reports that Dheeraj Dhoopar is quitting Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura starrer Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj is definitely going from Kundali Bhagya. But there's some solace as he might return to the show again. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar-Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Arora-Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and more; A look at Ekta Kapoor's most memorable romantic leading men

Dheeraj on sabbatical from Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to take a break from Kundali Bhagya because he is going to make his Punjabi movie debut. And hence, for a while, Karan Luthra will not be seen in the show. Fans have been trending 'No Dheeraj No Kundali Bhagya' on social media handles ever since the report of him being replaced by another actor surfaced. However, now fans can heave a sigh of relief as Dheeraj is not getting replaced. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora to replace Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show?

Clarity on Dheeraj Shakti's character

Dheeraj and the channel had an understanding because of which he was let go. The actor, however, is on temporary leave. He will be back in about two or three months. As far as 's role is concerned, it's gonna be a short term one he will spice up the drama in Kundali Bhagya. , Manit Joura starrer TV show is all set to take a leap of 5 years for the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and more – which female lead inspires you the most? [Vote Now]

Painful separation of PreeRan

A BTS video of Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura is going viral. It features a PreeRan separation scene. It seems Karan will fall off a cliff. Preeta aka Shraddha is shattered and screams for Karan. Rishabh aka Manit Joura will try to calm her down. Fans are crying over the PreeRan separation scene. Check out the video and reactions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DD&SA? (@_alizeh.j)

Yessss DD you have to come back for our PreeRan , for us hume bass humaare PreeRan chahiye that's itttttt ! ????????#PreeRan #KundaliBhagya #TheKaranLuthra #DheerajDhoopar — PreeRanForever ? (@DS_KP_) June 3, 2022

I cannot see upcoming episodes nor the episodes without karan ?#KundaliBhagya — Sd Dams (@dams_sd) June 3, 2022

Feels Like dying ! ??

Karannnnn , mere PreeRan ??????

Itni badi galatfehmi ke saath maar diya humaare Karan ko ????

BTS dekh ke rona nahi ruk rahaaaa , kal se zyaaada aaj ron aa raha haiiii ??? Episode dekhne ki toh himatt hi nahi hogi #PreeRan #KundaliBhagya — PreeRanForever ? (@DS_KP_) June 3, 2022

Ghtiya wahiyat chize dikhane k lie inn logo par case hona chahiye mahol khrab kr rhe aas pass ka entertainment purpose ka mtlb ye nhi ki kuch bhi bkwas dikhao.... #KundaliBhagya — Riya (@Priyank24675415) June 3, 2022

We want to return #DheerajDhoopar In the show as soon as possible we want to get tired #ShraddhaArya in series No #DheeShra No #KundaliBhagya No #PreeRan — Nour Elmaracy (@ElmaracyNour) June 3, 2022

How can she be alive without him ??????

Preeta ka karan ????#preeran #kundalibhagya pic.twitter.com/Ud1jTOTNOp — PREERAN SHIPPER ?♥️ (@Dheeshralovers) June 3, 2022

I am literally crying after seeing the BTS , the way preeta is crying and shouting his bajarbattu name i can't see them like this ?????????????#KundaliBhagya #PreeRan — Sarya12.Fan (@GAURIGA78343848) June 3, 2022

Dheeraj Dhoopar will complete his scenes by the 5th of June and his last shot in Kundali Bhagya will air on TV on the 9th of June. Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya recently saw the return of Manit Joura's character. He was happy to be back on the show as his character and the twist seemed interesting to him. Let's wait and watch what unfolds in Kundali Bhagya next...