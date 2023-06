Sanjay Gagnani is vastly known for his charm and acting skills. The actor came into instant fame with his pure talent and ability to fill the audience with an ideal pack of entertainment through his performance, but what made him the king of the audience's hearts was his power-packed portrayal of Prithvi Malhotra in the show Kundali Bhagya. A few days later, the actor took a shocking exit from the show for his Bollywood and OTT journey. Recently, the actor opened up about why he sometimes prefers autorickshaws as a mode of transport to travel anywhere. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: A twenty-year-old incident repeats, bringing Preeta's memory back

Discussing the mode of transport to travel if someday he doesn't have his car, Sanjay Gagnani says, "I have raised in life from the bottom, and have seen lots roller coaster situations in terms of financial, career and growth struggle so during those days though I had an option of travelling by chauffeur driven fancy cars, I used to travel by public transports only and most of the time I had to even walk for a long distance during the time I was hustling for my dreams, so even if I don't have the car today I will travel through public transports like Rickshaws, local trains and taxis which is okay for me and I have no shame in travelling by these mediums and also it's a different joy in travelling through Atuos as we learn a lot about what groundedness means and how much it is important for an individual to not to forget from where he/she has came and from where they belong to."

Sanjay Gagnani shares the joy of riding an auto rickshaw

Talking about the most convenient and faster way of transport, the autorickshaw, he says, “The best medium to reach any place quickly, as the auto drivers don't need maps and GPS to reach somewhere; they have the map inbuilt in their minds, and they always know which path would take us faster to our destination. But some auto drivers drive so dangerously in the traffic that it feels like how fast this journey should end, but that also gives a different thrilling joy.”

Sharing about his experience travelling by auto to the sets and awards sometimes, Sanjay says, “I have travelled multiple times to the sets and even at the award functions by auto so that I reach earlier as it's the fastest medium of transport to reach the destinations because what GPS and Maps don't have an idea of is that gullies and small lanes are very sharply known by the rickshaw drivers, so I travel a lot in autos, and this also helps to keep me closer to my fans as they think he's like us only, which I love the most, and this is what I always look for: I want to become a star, but I always want to be as close as possible to my fans and my people.”

Ask Sanjay if he feels ashamed or awkward travelling by auto after becoming an actor, says, “I don't feel awkward, ashamed, or anything else while travelling by auto, as I enjoy it to the fullest because, when I had nothing at that time, many auto drivers have sometimes not taken money from me, and in my success, I give all my credits to each one of those people who have helped me in any manner to reach this stage of my life, so there is no shame in travelling with people and by people's transport who have made me what I am today.”