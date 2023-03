Kundali Bhagya has been making news for all sorts of reasons. The show has taken a leap. New actors like Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Shakti Anand and Baseer Bob have joined the show. A pic of India's flamboyant Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan with Abhishek Kapur, one of the main actors of Kundali Bhagya made people speculate if he is entering the show. There is a video of him in the avatar of a cop. Fans wondered if Ekta Kapoor had got Shikhar Dhawan on the show. Take a look at the pics of the handsome player with Anjum Fakih. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Will Preeta reveal to Rajbeer that she is his real mother?

Fans got excited thinking that he might be entering the show in the role of a cop like Singham. But it looks like that is not true. Abhishek Kapur said that it is not true that Shikhar Dhawan is coming on Kundali Bhagya. He said the pics were posted a couple of weeks back. He is like this speculation is unnecessary and baseless. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Anand talks about replacing Shakti Arora as Karan after 20-year-leap; reveals how the character will change

It seems Shikhar Dhawan was present on the same sets where the shoot of Kundali Bhagya was happening. Abhishek Kapur was a cricket player. It seems he knew him from the time he was an under-19 player. It seems Dhawan was his senior. The two met him, and he also took Anjum Fakih to meet him. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Oh my god, Preeta does not remember anything, not even her sons and daughter, Kavya

We will see that Shaurya and Kavya have grown up. The role of Shaurya is played by Baseer Bob. On the other hand, Rajbeer Luthra's role is being essayed by Paras Kalnawat. We will see a strong bond between Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Rajbeer's character. Now we have to see if the leap brings about more TRPs to the show. Many fans wanted the show to end here.