Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: , starrer TV show is going to see a romantic twist. PreeRan fans will be delighted to see their favourite duo together, being lovebirds, though under the influence of bhang. As per the spoilers in the SBS segment, Karan and Preeta will come closer during the Holi celebrations. We all know that Pradeep is involved in getting everyone tipsy during the festive celebrations. Srishti learns about the same and warns Preeta that someone is planning something against her. Srishti knows that Natasha and Sherlin are behind it. Pradeep and Nagre are planning to take the papers from Mahesh's room and bail Prithvi out. Also Read - Aisha Sharma sets temperatures soaring with her shower pic; ‘Garmi’ say fans

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Karan getting tipsy as well. Sherlin and Natasha think of this as an opportunity to move ahead with their evil plan. Sherlin and Natasha want to lure Karan into their trap. Natasha plans on seducing a tipsy Karan and then making him marry her. Sherlin had revealed the same to Preeta. However, their plan will be backfired. Preeta will stand in front of Natasha and warn her to stay away from Karan. And then, the two love birds will be seen spending some mushy-mushy moments together. PreeRan fans are going crazy after watching the SBS segment and Dheeraj-Shraddha's romance. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - KGF 2 vs RRR: From a whopping day 1 collection to 1000 crore mark; Yash starrer has to break these records of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

OMG OMG OMG

????❤??❤?❤? Almost after 4 years of waiting we r gona get proper romantic scene of preeran Guys plz plz lets hype it

Lets keep trend

Lets make kdb no 1 show again #dheeshra #preeran #kundalibhagya pic.twitter.com/v0hi44IEyR — ♡ (@Sprinkles842) April 8, 2022

I really want tht SBS camera man in KB!The way they capture each and every scene so perfectly???#DheeShra #PreeRan #KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/4N12NX0M95 — Saryaforever (@Saryadd1720) April 8, 2022

What the hell did I saw right now!!

Preeran hot romance preeta on top of karan he freaking covered themselves with the duvet❤???

Give me the episodes right now..!!#KundaliBhagya #PreeRan #DheerajDhoopar #ShraddhaArya — Dheeshra's supremacy❤?✨ (@Dheeshraxworld) April 8, 2022

FINALLY!!!! after 5 years??PINCH ME PLZ??

the last two caps??

I am feeling as if I am still sleeping?? them falling over the bed♥️?✨then him twirling her & caging her beneath?#PreeRan #DheerajDhoopar #ShraddhaArya #KundaliBhagya #TheKaranLuthra #PreetaKaranLuthra pic.twitter.com/sly9af1z6N — zeene's b'day ♡ (@Alinakh15698073) April 8, 2022

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are best of friends in real life. And it reflects in their on-screen chemistry. Shraddha and Dheeraj's on-screen pairing is a huge hit amongst fans. PreeRan has been stealing hearts ever since the show began airing. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jin to have limited choreography at Las Vegas concert, Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumours and more

Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar announced that he and his wife, , are expecting their first child together. The two real-life lovers have been together for over a decade and got married in 2016.