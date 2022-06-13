and starrer Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian TV. It has been consistently doing well on the TRP charts. Now, Dheeraj who has been a part of the show for 5 years, has quit it leaving many fans in shock. His on-screen brother Manit Joura has penned and emotional note on his exit. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Kundrra trends after Karan addresses her so, Shamita Shetty gets brutally trolled for being ‘proud’ and more

Sharing a few pics, he wrote, "Never intended to bid adieu to you ever from the show like this but hope life treats you well in every sphere of your life. Don't think anyone could have done justice to #karanluthra as well as you did. You didn't only lit up the screen but nailed every frame you entered. Thank you for this amazing journey, giving me a brother in you and entertaining millions of people across the globe. Kundali will be incomplete without you so as our #kundali family." Also Read - Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih pens a heartfelt poem as Dheeraj Dhoopar bids adeiu; fans turn emotional over their Jija-Saali bond

Dheeraj commented, "Love u mere bhai .. Still remember our first day of shoot together.. Thank you for always pampering me with ur love since then .. come n see me super soon." Manit then replied, "heheheh! Good old days were fun. See you real soon. Cheers!." Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement about turning a father; 'I am crazily looking forward to it' [Exclusive]

Anjum Fakih aka Srishti from the show has alsop shared a heartfelt poem for Dheeraj. Reacting on her post, Dheeraj wrote, "Don’t forget, somewhere between hello & goodbye, there was love, so much love (red heart emoticon) @nzoomfakih."

Meanwhile, Dheeraj is expecting his first child with wife .