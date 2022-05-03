Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars , , Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Sanjay Gagnani to name a few. Sanjay plays the villain Prithvi on the show. He is obsessed with Preeta and wants her for himself. Despite being in love with Sherlyn, Prithvi is obsessed with Preeta. And hence, he keeps wreaking havoc in Preeta and Karan's life. A shocking incident from the sets of Kundali Bhagya have made headlines. Shraddha Arya slapped co-star Sanjay Gagnani in the flow of a scene. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean star suffered loss of USD 22.5 million after being removed from the franchise

It was a shocking moment for even Sanjay aka Prithvi. As per the scene, Prithvi provokes Preeta which results in her slapping him. What was supposed to be a scene turned into reality as in the flow, Shraddha slapped Sanjay really hard. However, she soon called for a cut and profusely apologised to him. Sanjay recalled the incident and said, "Accidents like these keep happening on sets. When this happened, Shraddha was very apologetic. She is so sweet that she stopped the shoot, but I told her that was not needed and we could have continued. We all are such professionals that we get carried away in scenes at times, but I guess, it is memories like these that we will carry for life."

Meanwhile, in Kundali Bhagya we are seeing Karan getting arrested for allegedly taking a bribe. Maddy is helping Preeta in finding out the truth. Preeta comes across Sandeep meeting a person in a hoodie which is actually Prithvi in disguise. Preeta will soon learn that Prithvi is behind Karan's arrest. However, will she be able to prove Karan's innocence in time? Karan, on the other hand, blames Preeta for everything.