Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on television that has managed to keep audiences glued to the screens. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show interesting post-leap. The show features and in lead roles and the audiences is in love with the on-screen jodi. The makers have decided to leave the audienecs shocked with their upcoming twists and turns. Shakti replaced and is seen playing the role of Karan/Arjun who wants to take revenge.

Various speculations are going on which state that Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyad will be part of Kundali Bhagya post-leap. If reports are to be believed then Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar will be playing an important role in the show post leap. Paras has bid adieu to Anupamaa. Actress Sana Sayyad will also be joining the cast of Kundali Bhagya post-leap.

Kundali Bhagya is going through a high voltage drama show after Arjun rejected Anjali and she has planned something bid. Arjun who loves Preeta will not accept Anjali's love. She then recalls her past confession to Arjun about her love and he says that he loves her but as a friend. She promises to not let him go and destroy Arjun and Preeta's lives. What will happen next?