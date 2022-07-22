Kundali Bhagya promo: Fans go gaga over Shakti Arora and Manit Joura's power packed performances [Watch Video]

The new promo of Kundali Bhagya is out. We will see how Arjun (Shakti Arora) rushes to save Rishabh Luthra (Manit Joura). This will happen after he pays goons to kill Rishabh. He will have the realisation of the kind of people he has become to even plot and plan the murder of his own brother. Instead, we will see that Arjun rushes Rishabh to the hospital and looks after him. Fans are in doubt whether Karan Luthra is back as Arjun or not. Will Arjun reveal to the family that he is their son? Shakti Arora is getting a lot of praise for his stellar acting on the show. Also Read - The Gray Man movie review: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush starrer seems like a rehash of a thousand spy action movies

The promo is getting a lot response on YouTube. Fans are blown over by the performance of Shakti Arora and Manit Joura. A fan commented, "Shraddha and Shakti are nailing it with their acting !! Their acting is superb !! Shraddha ke bare mein toh kya hi kahna, she is just out of the world but sakti is also doing good !! They look good together as well." Others have praised Manit Joura for what he has done as Rishabh Luthra. They feel that unlike Karan he is the perfect man for Preeta. His unwavering support for her has endeared fans to the character. On the other hand, some want a new heroine for Manit Joura's character.

Kundali Bhagya is also doing well on the TRP charts. It is bringing in good numbers for Zee TV. The entry of Shakti Arora has benefitted the show. Dheeraj Dhoopar is playing the lead of Rajkumar Yadav in the new show, Sherdil Shergil on Colors.