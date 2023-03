Television show Kundali Bhagya is going to witness a major change. It is headed for a leap. Recently, the new promo of the show was released by the makers and it introduces the new cast. Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Roadies fame Baseer Ali will take the story forward. While Shraddha Arya has been retained after the leap, has bid adieu to the show. Baseer who was earlier seen in reality shows like Roadies and Spiltsvilla is making his acting debut with Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi thanks Ekta Kapoor and team in emotional post

To Etimes, the actor spoke about the same and said that he is excited to be making his debut with a popular show like Kundali Bhagya. He called it the 'Best show' and also praised stars like Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Arora. He further revealed that he plays a negative character in the show. He will be seen as Shaurya who is a spoilt brat. Baseer said that he is in his comfort zone as some of the traits of the character match with his personality. He was quoted saying, "I got a comfort zone while playing the role because certain traits match with my real life personality. For the show I have grown my hair a bit. I feel different and this look is helping me in playing the role of Shaurya better." Fans are really excited to see Baseer's acting chops.

Paras Kalnawat will play the role of Rajveer Luthra, Baseer is Shaurya Luthra and Sana is Palki. is seen as Rajveer's mother. It can be expected that there is a love triangle coming up in Kundali Bhagya.

Watch the Kundali Bhagya promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob)

Meanwhile, has bid adieu to the show and he penned a long note expressing gratitude.