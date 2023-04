Kundali Bhagya has taken a generation leap. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali have entered the show which stars Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Shakti Anand in key roles. Kundali Bhagya is Baseer Ali's debut TV show and he is seen as Preeta and Karan's child Shaurya. He lives with his father and the rest of the Luthras. Fans are already liking the portrayal of Shaurya by Baseer. They are loving the tashan between the two brothers. Paras plays his brother, Rajveer on the show. Sana Sayyad is the female lead who might get embroiled in a love triangle. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Palki gets engaged to someone else for her mother’s sake; will she separate from Rajveer forever?

Kundali Bhagya: Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are all praise for Baseer Ali

A couple of hours ago, Baseer Ali had opened up on his acting debut in the fiction space. He has worked in reality space before and never thought that he would one day become an actor. However, the praises that are heaped on Baseer by his co-stars Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad prove that he was meant to be an actor. Paras aka Rajveer, Baseer's on-screen brother and nemesis says that he didn't have to give any advice to Baseer during the shoot and neither did he get any opportunity like that. Praising Baseer, he says that the reality TV show star is a natural and quick learner. Talking about his reality Tv background, Paras says that Baseer has a lot of confidence and a huge fanbase. " I don't think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer," Paras adds saying that the first-time actor is doing a fab job!

Sana Sayyad, on the other hand, says that one cannot say that this is Baseer's first TV show. Calling him a natural actor, Sana praises him saying that he is a natural actor and has a great screen presence too. She adds that Baseer has a great personality and is very hard-working. Sana shares that Baseer is playing the character aptly while adding that the character seems tailor-made for him. "I am hoping this gets bigger and he gets more and more successful," Sana told an entertainment news portal.

Baseer Ali says he was underconfident about acting

The reality TV show star says that people have seen his confidence in reality space but for the fictional shows, he was not confident at all. Baseer revealed that he auditioned for Kundali Bhagya for the first time and bagged it. Talking about Sana and Paras, Baseer shares that they clicked on the first day itself. He met them on the mock shoot and since then they have become friends.