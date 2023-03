Actor Sanjay Gaganani had been a part of Kundali Bhagya for a long time. He decided to leave the show in December but he did not quit on an official basis. He is apparently now looking for newer challenges. Sanjay Gagnani had been part of the Kundali Bhagya team for six long years. It was long and rewarding journey for him. He has written a long note on Instagram talking about the impact of Kundali Bhagya on his career. Amidst news of his exit, the show has given him recognition and he is exploring newer pastures. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya 29 October 2019 written update of full episode: Dadi, Kareeena force Rakhi to get Karan remarried

Sanjay Gagnani has been in the industry for a long time. His first show Bairi Piya, was in 2010. In 2012, he played a pivotal role in Hamari Devrani. But he got immense popularity and love from fans after he played the negative role named Prithvi Malhotra in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. In his post, he wrote, "This was the best journey of my life. It changed my kundali, which we call Bhagya. This negative role was the best bad boy of the decade on television until March 2023."

He said he would bow down to Ekta Kapoor who gave him the role. Sanjay Gagnani also married his long-time partner Poonam Preet during this period. Ruhi Chaturvedi who is also quitting after the leap wrote, "Jab tak suraj Chand rahaiga- PRITHVI- SHERLYN ka naam rahaiga . It was fun working with you." His wife Poonam Preet commented, "So proud of you my love ♥️ this is just the beginning and it's only going to get better from here."