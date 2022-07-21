Kundali Bhagya set has a special connect for Shakti Arora? Here's why

Fans of Shakti Arora and the general public is liking his work in Kundali Bhagya. On the show, he plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi. Well, Karan Luthra has only made a comeback as Arjun in the lives of Preeta and Rishabh. In the coming days, we will see that Rishabh meets with an accident. Karan/Arjun on the other hand is waiting for the suitable time when he can tell Preeta the truth. Rishabh is his brother, and we have to see if he forgives him in the long run. Shakti Arora made a video for his fans where he revealed a very special detail. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli slammed by this historian for showing Britishers as 'villain', desi fans come to the filmmaker's defence

It seems the set of Kundali Bhagya is at the same location as Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actor said it was a special thing for him. Shakti Arora also got the same vanity van. In 2015, he was seen as Ranveer Waghela on Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The show was a blockbuster and people went crazy about his performance as the passionate, stubborn, sensitive and selfless Ranveer. Radhika Madan and he became the new IT couple of Indian TV. The actor who is also an entrepreneur is quite picky about his work. He put in a good performance in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka too but the show did not succeed in terms of TRPs.

We have to see if fans get to see romantic moments between Shakti Arora aka Arjun and Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in the coming days. The revelation that Arjun is only Karan is going to be a big one. Both these shows, Kundali Bhagya and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi are shot in the Klick Nixxon Studios of Chandivali. The actor also thanked fans for their consistent support in his journey on Indian TV.