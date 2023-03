Kundali Bhagya took a leap of 20 years just a couple of days ago. Shakti Anand entered the show as Karan Luthra after the leap. Previously, Dheeraj Dhoopar and then Shakti Arora played the role of Karan Luthra on the popular TV show. Shakti Anand recently opened up taking up the role of Karan in Ekta Kapoor's show. He talked about replacing Shakti Anand, the pressure of entering the Shraddha Arya starrer show and also the changes in Karan's character. Let's see what Shakti Anand has to say about Kundali Bhagya, Karan and more. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Oh my god, Preeta does not remember anything, not even her sons and daughter, Kavya

Shakti Anand talks about replacing Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya

Of late, Kundali Bhagya has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News for the huge leap that the Shraddha Arya starrer show has taken. Shakti Anand has replaced Shakti Arora who entered Kundali Bhagya just about 10 months ago. Shakti Arora talks about the pressure of replacing an actor in an existing TV show and whether he was hesitant to take up the same. Shakti shares that he was not hesitant but just there are definitely some challenges. Shakti shares that he never copies anyone or compares a character with an actor. Shakti shares that he always tries to do it in his own way. Shakti shares that when one doesn't look at the past actors who played the role, it only helps them to take the character forward. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Two brothers, two different upbringings; what will happen to Shaurya and Rajbeer'a future?

Watch Shakti Anand as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

Shakti Anand talks about changes in Karan Luthra

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Shakti Anand making his entry as Karan. The promo shared by the channel features Shakti in a suave black blazer. The actor looks dapper. He shared what changes his fans will see in the character in an interview with Telly Chakkar. "Karan is also going to be different, his walk, the way he talks, his way of working and everything will have a fresh perspective and look," he told the portal. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya takes a leap: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Paras Kalnawat and more – Meet the new and old cast of the TV show

Shakti shares that he and the other new actors who will join Kundali Bhagya with him will try and match the expectations of the audience.