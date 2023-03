We know Kundali Bhagya is going for a leap. Shraddha Arya is going to stay on as part of the cast. The new leads are going to be Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Bob. Kundali Bhagya will see the exit of Arjun Suryavanshi. Shakti Arora made a return to TV after a long time with the show. His chemistry with Shraddha Arya was being liked by one and all. He has shot his last for the show today. We will see that he will die trying to protect his child from Anjali. Kundali Bhagya fans did not want the exit of Shakti Arora. In fact, they are not in favour of the leap. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Roadies fame Baseer Ali talks about making his acting debut with a negative role; calls it 'comfort zone'

Shakti Arora has posted a couple of videos on his Instagram account. He said he enjoyed being on the show immensely and would miss everyone a lot.

He wrote, "Thank you my Kundali team for giving me awesome memories. It was great experience to work with such a talented team. Now my thank you list is a bit long but please go through, you will enjoy it."

The best post came from Sahil Gambhir who plays the role of Kavya on the sets. She wrote, "It’s finally time to say goodbye to my Mr.Handsome. Hum aaye bhi saath me the aur jaa bhi sath me rahe hain. It was so much fun to be around you in sets of Kundali Bhagya. Apart from show, we developed a special bond with each other which I am gonna cherish forever. You will always be special my Mr Handsome." Kundali Bhagya has hit a plateau when it comes to the viewership ratings. The change of actors might boost the ratings.