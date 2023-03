A huge leap will soon be introduced in Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer TV show Kundali Bhagya. Shakti Arora entered Kundali Bhagya in June of last year. He was initially playing Arjun Suryavanshi in Kundali Bhagya. Shakti aka Arjun was revealed to be Karan Luthra all along. Shakti Arora recently quit Kundali Bhagya as he did not want to play father to grownup in the show. Soon, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Bob will enter the show. Shraddha Arya has been retained on the show as Preeta. In a recent interview, Shakti revealed why he did not want to age on-screen and more. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora posts emotional videos with the entire cast as he bids good-bye to the show [View Posts]

Shakti Arora opens up on quitting Kundali Bhagya

Entertainment News has been buzzing with the news of the huge generational leap in Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer Kundali Bhagya. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shakti shared that he did not want to play a father to a 28-year-old. "Jahan humaara age difference 4-5 saal ka ho, waha me use beta bolu. That was a major reason," he shared. The actor was also not ready to step down from being the central character. The generational leap will now focus on Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Bob's characters.

Shakti Arora shared that he was not ready to play the second character in Kundali Bhagya. He was going to lose the centre stage and having played the lead role where the story revolved around him. He played both Karan and Arjun which was challenging for him as an actor. Shakti shared that he enjoyed working as getting good work on television is quite difficult. When he learned that the centre stage will be given to someone else, he decided to peacefully take an exit and let other people take control of the show.

Watch Shakti Arora's latest Instagram post from the sets of Kundali Bhagya here:

Shakti on ageing on screen

Shakti Arora also reasons that he was signed in on the show for a certain age and he wants to portray the same age group till the last. He adds that he cannot essay and 80-year-old from a 30-year-old all of a sudden. When asked if he will not play supporting or parallel lead roles in shows for creative satisfaction, Shakti shared that he has done such roles earlier in his career. He wants to move forward and not go a level down. Shakti now wants to explore more genres and diverse roles.