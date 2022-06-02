Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora to replace Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show?

Well, the news is that Kundali Bhagya might have found a replacement for Dheeraj Dhoopar in the form of actor Shakti Arora. He was last seen on the show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka where he played Dr Kunal. The show got immense flak due to the theme of extra-marital affairs and was off air within a year. The show ended in 2019. Shakti Arora has done shows like Tere Liye and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi with Balaji Telefilms in the past. In fact, his performance as Ranveer Waghela on the latter show gained him immense popularity. It is ranked as one of the best romantic dramas. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to Bigg Boss 16: These 7 reality TV shows are going to shake up a storm on TRP charts; Anupamaa, Imlie, others brace up

A source told ETimes TV that Shakti Arora is on board. It is confirmed that Dheeraj Dhoopar has decided to move on from the show. The actor had a very successful stint as Karan Luthra on the show. The production team and he have parted on good times. The source was quoted as saying, "We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change." It is not know if he will come in the same character as Karan Luthra, or will he play a new character who is the romantic interest of Preeta.

Dheeraj Dhoopar said that he is going to become a dad, and needs to priortize things. He feels once the baby arrives and things are kind of settled, he will back on the sets. He said that Vinny Arora is managing her pregnancy well. He told ETimes TV, "She handles everything to the T. I am confident that she will handle everything perfectly, including raising the baby and taking care of me and the house."