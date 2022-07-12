Kundali Bhagya is one of the top shows of Indian TV. Fans have been missing a lot on the show. However, who is playing Arjun Sooryavanshi, has managed to impress. In his career, he has given shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka where he had emotionally charged roles. Last night, his interaction with Anisha Hinduja who plays the mom of Karan Luthra was very much appreciated. As per sources, the writers have planned to show that Dheeraj Dhoopar's character Karan Luthra has made a comeback as Arjun Sooryavanshi. He has come to avenge all the wrongdoings. Preeta is shown with a child. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty set to tie the knot – wedding date, marriage preparations and more deets inside

This is how fans reacted to Shakti Arora's fine acting last night. Take a look...

This scene and iam crying… Every day it’s a new appreciation for ShaktiArora and every day I fall short of words he raises the bar sooo high…too good both bhai #shaktiarora ???@shaktiarora #KundaliBhagya https://t.co/yd7qPnZCnU — SHAKTIARORA KA DIWANA ? (@Shaktian_Ranvir) July 12, 2022

These days,that one actor who never fails to impress is undoubtedly the one and only,Shakti Arora!♥️ What a performer and what a talent!!!?? He just keeps getting better as each day passes by.??Tons of respect for you Sir!♥️#ShaktiArora #KundaliBhagya @shaktiarora pic.twitter.com/iOFAdzTuHw — Mawrahocane.fangirl (@Alliyahmahmood) July 12, 2022

kuch log girte bohat hein...aur preeta tou record banayegi girne ka ?

preeta ko koi dhang ke footwear dilwao kam heels kam slippery ???#ShaktiArora#KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/9hzqDvRf7y — A_?? (@itsAmme_) July 11, 2022

The most painful tears are not the ones that fall form your eyes and cover your face ..

It's the ones that fall from your heart & cover your soul .. ??@shaktiarora You MASTER OF EMOTINAL SCENE'S STANDING OVATION PERFOMANCE ???? . #shaktiarora #KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/LhUBFMVqDY — SHAKTIARORA KA DIWANA ? (@Shaktian_Ranvir) July 11, 2022

Kundali Bhagya is shown as Preeta being with Rishabh now that Karan Luthra is no one. Fans were not ready to accept Shakti Arora with but we guess that things might change soon.