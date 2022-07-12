Kundali Bhagya is one of the top shows of Indian TV. Fans have been missing Dheeraj Dhoopar a lot on the show. However, Shakti Arora who is playing Arjun Sooryavanshi, has managed to impress. In his career, he has given shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka where he had emotionally charged roles. Last night, his interaction with Anisha Hinduja who plays the mom of Karan Luthra was very much appreciated. As per sources, the writers have planned to show that Dheeraj Dhoopar's character Karan Luthra has made a comeback as Arjun Sooryavanshi. He has come to avenge all the wrongdoings. Preeta is shown with a child. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty set to tie the knot – wedding date, marriage preparations and more deets inside
This is how fans reacted to Shakti Arora's fine acting last night. Take a look... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable selfie with Jeh goes VIRAL; Saif Ali Khan flaunts his cooking skills [View Pics]
Kundali Bhagya is shown as Preeta being with Rishabh now that Karan Luthra is no one. Fans were not ready to accept Shakti Arora with Shraddha Arya but we guess that things might change soon. Also Read - Before Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia, THESE 9 couples from Tellyland were in a live-in relationship
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.