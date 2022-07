Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya has completed five years. Yes, it looks like Preeta and Karan Luthra's love story started just yesterday. Fans of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's jodi have sent them a huge cake. The cake has two figurines of Preeta and Karan on top of it. It looks gorgeous. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar seem overwhelmed by the love. She shared the video and captioned it, "I Don’t Know Why I Am Crying. Thank You #Preeran #Dheeshra @kundalibfamxx...Happy 5 Years Of KB To Everyone Who been part of this INCREDIBLE journey… active or passively... All fans, followers, critics … 5 YEARS is a Huge Milestone to achieve and it just wouldn’t have happened without any of you! @dheerajdhoopar Congratulations & a Big Thank You @ektarkapoor." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at shooting for Koffee With Karan 7 as she sizzles in a black pantsuit and bralette; netizens troll and age-shame her [View Pics]

The note also made Dheeraj Dhoopar emotional. He replied, "Awwww … one of the biggest milestone in our journey together .. I miss u everyday.. .. Thanks to all the #preeran & #DheeShra fans for so much love ♥️ @sarya12." The actor will be seen playing Rajkumar Yadav in the upcoming show, Sherdil Shergill. The promos have already created quite a stir. PreeRan is still much loved though Shakti Arora has come as Arjun/Karan in his movie. Also Read - Scarlett Johansson to Kate Winslet; Hollywood's most searched actresses in 2022

Kundali Bhagya is still getting good TRPs on the charts. The entry of Shakti Arora has further boosted the plot. Also Read - Imlie: Amaal Mallik reveals he's a fan of Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan and fans cannot keep calm [Read Tweets]