Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently completed 5 years of their show Kundali Bhagya. And the actress turned emotional while receiving cakes and gifts from fans. Though Dheeraj Dhoopar is no longer a part of the show, he has been associated with since it's inception and fans do feel he still is the Karan. Shraddha Arya penned a heartfelt note on completing 5 years of Kundali Bhagya and her former co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar dropped a heartfelt comment on it. And guess what? Shraddha Arya also hinted at bagging a Dharma Productions project. Yes, a Karan Johar project! Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar moved by fans' gesture for #PreeRan as the show completes five years; check details

Shraddha Arya reunites with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya shared a reel video of the cake and gifts send to her by her fans. She turned emotional, saying she doesn't know why she is crying. Shraddha thanked everyone who has been associated with the journey whether actively or passively. Shraddha Arya aka Preeta shared how grateful she felt for achieving the milestone of completing 5 years on a TV show. She thanked Ekta Kapoor for Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj Dhoopar aka former Karan dropped a comment, saying, "Awwww … one of the biggest milestone in our journey together .. I miss u everyday.. Thanks to all the #preeran & #DheeShra fans for so much love @sarya12." Check out the post and the comment below: Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya reveals she's missing Dheeraj Dhoopar; his response fills #PreeRan fans with joy

A couple of hours ago, Shraddha dropped a reel video with the 'Karan' aka Dheeraj Dhoopar as a surprise for all the Kundali Bhagya and PreeRan fans. They both grooved on Pasoori together. Shraddha and Dheeraj turned goofy on camera as though Dheraj never left and it's just one of their reel videos. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are best friends in real life too and hence, their reunion after being co-stars and one of the most loved jodis has the same warmth and camaraderie. Check out the reel here:

Shraddha Arya hints are bagging Karan Johar's project

Kundali Bhagya actress also shared stories which hint at her bagging a Karan Johar project. Well, the actress teased her fans by sharing a video in which she talked about coffee, a hamper and a 'Karan'. Shraddha Arya's make-up artist and teammates shared pictures of her vanity van with her name alongside the Dharma Productions Logo on it. Shraddha also shared a handwritten note left from Karan which said, "Dear Shraddha, Welcome to the Dharma Family, Love, Karan." Check out the post here:

Well, it is to be noted that the hamper which she flaunted is the second hamper that Karan gives on his show after winning a quiz round. Are Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar making an appearance on Koffee With Karan?