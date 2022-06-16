Kundali Bhagya has been ruling the TRP charts for the past few years. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s pairing was loved by one and all. But, after playing the role of Karan Luthra for five years Dheeraj decided to quit the show. Now, Shakti Arora is all set to replace Dheeraj on Kundali Bhagya. While Dheeraj’s fans are a bit upset that they won’t get to see them in the show, Shakti’s fans are excited about his comeback. Recently, Shraddha spoke about Shakti’s entry into the show. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: While Ranbir Kapoor is OUT, here's the list of stars who are expected to be the guests on Karan Johar's

While talking to Bollywood Spy, the actress said, "Shakti is a good friend. He is a very renowned actor. I am sure he is going to do a fab job."

Further talking about the leap and changes in the show, said, "Leap is happening and a lot of new things are going take place. There are a lot of changes in the story. The audience was saying for a long time that story is not moving forward, so now it has gone forward by five years. So, I hope they like it."

When a famous actor leaves a show, sometimes it affects the TRP. Let's wait and watch whether 's exit will affect the TRP or 's entry will save the show.

While talking to BollywoodLife about his exit, Dheeraj had stated, “Kundali Bhagya is a very big show and I am very happy that I got the opportunity to play Karan Luthra in it. In the last five years, I got immense love and recognition around the world. I have traveled around the world doing events and appearances as Karan Luthra. I realised that it has become an iconic character on television. Now, it’s been five years, and I need to move on to better things in life. I have been trying to get into Bollywood, Punjabi films, and do something in the OTT space. If I get something better and different from Kundali Bhagya then I would love to be a part of it, be it any medium, TV, OTT, or something else.”