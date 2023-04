Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. For years now, Shraddha Arya has played the lead role of Preeta. And now, after the generation leap, Shraddha is seen essaying the role of a mother to Baseer Ali and Paras Kalnawat who play Shaurya and Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya. Fans of the show were in shock when the makers brought in the twist of generation leap and Shraddha Arya was seen as a mother to two grown-up boys. There were protests from the fans who said that Shraddha didn't look anything like their mother but the actress. Having said that, Shraddha as an actress did what her heart felt like. Also Read - Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya to Ami Trivedi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: TV actresses who've played mom to actors closer to their age

Shraddha Arya opens up on playing a mother to grown-up boys

Ever since Shraddha Arya turned mother on-screen for Kundali Bhagya, she had been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot. Shraddha told ETimes that she was open to the idea of a generation leap. She felt that it would take some of the burden off her shoulders. The actress first had some inhibitions as people around him would talk about it. But when the leap took place and she and Anjum Fakih started playing the roles, she was very happy. She felt that the burden will now be shared. Shraddha was happy to get some time for her personal life. The actress shares that she has not really lived as a wife with her husband and that they haven't gotten time to live in their Vishakapatnam house. So, when the leap was suggested, she was all game for it.

Shraddha Arya feels an actor should have an open mind

However, people around her started talking about playing older character role when she is so young, so, it affected Shraddha Arya initially. "I was reluctant but eventually I did what my heart felt," she says. Talking about inhibitions on playing an older character, Shraddha had a wide view in which she explained that her character Preeta has had a journey and she, herself, as an individual has grown alongside the show. Since her life has seen changes and so has her character, why should she stop playing her character? "I think actors need to keep an open mind to play all kinds of roles and roles belonging to different age groups," she says. Very well said, Shraddha!