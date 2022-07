Though Dheeraj Dhoopar left Kundali Bhagya a month back, fans are sorely missing him. The jodi of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan Luthra (Dheeraj Dhoopar) is one of the most loved ones on TV. Dheeraj Dhoopar is now awaiting his show Sherdil Shergil to come on air. It will come on Colors. Shraddha Arya shared a screenshot of Kundali Bhagya where we can see PreeRan. She wrote that she was missing Dheeraj Dhoopar. He replied back saying that he missed her 3000. Isn't that super cute? Fans of PreeRan cannot help but gush on how much they love and respect each other as colleagues. Also Read - BTS' Jin all set to make his acting debut soon? He REACTS to 'ACTOR JIN' trending on social media

In the coming days we will see that there is a huge party to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Preeta and Rishabh. Fans are not very happy knowing that Arjun/Karan will feel upset seeing this happening to Preeta. But we guess the party is for Kavya. Some fans are quite liking the chemistry of Rishabh (Manit Joura) and Preeta. They feel he is a better partner than Karan Luthra. Also Read - Before Aquaman star Jason Momoa’s head-on collision with a biker, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and more stars met with near-fatal accidents

Many fans are liking Preeta and Rishabh on the show. Even the TRPs have gone higher. Shakti Arora aka Arjun might get paired with Anjali (Sonal Vengurlekar) in the coming days. The actor is doing a fab job as Arjun Sooryavanshi on the show. Also Read - Imlie: What do you feel about Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer roping in little Cheeni for her sting operations on the show? Vote Now