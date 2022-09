Kundali Bhagya is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora and Manit Joura in the lead as Preeta, Arjun and Rishabh. A couple of weeks ago, Shakti replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show. He is seen as Arjun Sooryavanshiwho is out to take revenge on Preeta. Fans are loving Shakti Arora as Arjun and Shraddha Arya and his jodi as well. Recently, there were reports about Kundali Bhagya going off-air. It was said that the crew has stopped shooting for a while which led to speculations about Kundali Bhagya's future on television. Worry not PreeJun and Kundali Bhagya fans as BollywoodLife is here with an EXCLUSIVE update on the same. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora's popular TV show to go off-air? Dheeraj Dhoopar exit effect? Here's the truth

Shakti Arora spills the truth about Kundali Bhagya going off-air

Just recently, the makers of Kundali Bhagya introduced a new twist with Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi planning on returning and creating havoc in Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) life. And in the middle of the twist, fans were quite upset with off-air rumours. When the reports of Kundali Bhagya going off-air surfaced, BollywoodLife reached out to Shakti Arora aka Arjun for confirmation. The report about the cast and crew not having shot the entire week is true but there's more to it. Shakti told us that the cast members were given offs due to their prior commitments to other work. A lot of other actors had offs together. And hence, the whole unit was given off which is why they didn't shoot. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on his decision to leave Kundali Bhagya, says, 'I’ll be back...'

Shakti Arora wins big at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2022:

Shakti Arora RUBBISHES Kundali Bhagya going off-air rumours

Kundali Bhagya actor Shakti Arora also added that usually they have a bank of episodes in advance which is why the actors get offs often. Also, the show is leading on the channel and hence has no chance of going off-air. Well, there you go guys, straight from the main guy! Kundali Bhagya is not going off-air. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Prithvi to re-enter Preeta and Arjun's lives; create havoc with his evil plan