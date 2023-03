Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. She began in 2017 and has been successfully running for about six years now. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar played the role of Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra on the show. While Dheeraj Dhoopar moved on, Shraddha Arya continues to be a part of the show. It was just last year that Shakti Arora was brought in as a replacement for Dheeraj’s character Karan. Shakti plays Arjun/Karan on the show. And now, as per reports, there’s gonna be a leap. Fans of the show are confused and hence BollywoodLife is here to clear the air around the same. Also Read - Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna leads; Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in danger zone on most-liked TV shows list

Will Kundali Bhagya take a leap?

It was only a couple of months ago that Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya took a leap and introduced us to Shakti Arora who started playing Karan Luthra on the show. And while it took time, Shraddha and Shakti won over fans with their chemistry and amazing on-screen and off-screen bond. Recently, rumours surfaced stating Kundali Bhagya is taking a generational leap. BollywoodLife has an exclusive update on the same. A source close to the development of the show revealed that while the show is indeed taking a leap, it is not a huge leap. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, Junooniyat's Jahaan, YRKHH's Abhimanyu Birla; check most loved male heroes on TV

Will Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya leave Kundali Bhagya after the leap?

As per reports, there were rumours of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora quitting Kundali Bhagya after the leap. However, that does not seem to be true. The source informs us that while the leap is happening, Shraddha is not going anywhere. And same goes with Shakti Arora, for the time being. We reached out to Shakti for a comment, however, the actor couldn’t comment on it. Well, it seems the story is still in development. Let’s hope for the best PreeJun shippers. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya unhappy with upcoming generation leap? Actress shares fan's emotional post on PreeJun requesting Ekta Kapoor for a chance

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode promo of Kundali Bhagya features Anjali kidnapping one of Preeta and Karan/Arjun’s twins.