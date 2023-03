Kundali Bhagya has been the topic of discussion on social media. Fans are upset that makers have taken a leap. We will be shown that Karan/Arjun Suryavanshi (Shakti Arora) exits Kundali Bhagya. People had started liking the jodi of Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya a lot. But the actor has refused to age on screen. It was reported that the makers brought in a new actor for Kundali Bhagya. He is a very known name in the industry, and popular with the Balaji camp. It was none other than Amar Upadhyay. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: After a 20-year leap, Preeta and son Rajveer begin life separately; away from Karan and the Luthras

It has been reported by Tellychakkar that he is confirmed by the makers. Amar Upadhyay has done a number of shows for Balaji Telefilms. From the iconic Mihir of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Molkki season one he has always delivered the goods. But now the name doing the rounds is that of Shakti Anand. Indian TV viewers will remember him from shows like Also Read - Shakti Arora, Nakuul Mehta, Nia Sharma and more TV stars who QUIT popular shows for not wanting to AGE and play parents to grownups onscreen

After the leap, we will see the entry of Baseer Bob, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad on the show. Shraddha Arya will be continuing as Preeta Luthra. Angry fans have asked the actress why she wants to continue with the serial. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora QUIT the show as he did not want to play father to a 28-year-old; says, 'Humara age difference...'

Shradha also should take an exit from the show she is not for a mother role — Ananya ? (@MashrufaJannat) March 17, 2023

Shraddha dear u need to exit that show ASAP — Deepti (@craziesayz) March 17, 2023

Torturing At Peak? — Linu Raju (@Linuraju73) March 17, 2023

There was a meltdown after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar last year. It took people some time to adjust to Shakti Arora. The actor made his mark with the fans quite soon. This time, it looks like Kundali Bhagya fans have had enough!