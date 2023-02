Kundali Bhagya is headed for a generation leap in the coming days. While Shraddha Arya is going to continue as Preeta, male actor Shakti Arora will bid the show adieu in all likelihood. Now, fans of the show had liking the jodi of PreeJun i.e. Arjun Sooryavanshi and Preeta. They are not excited about this generation leap. On the show, we are seeing that Preeta is going to give birth to twin babies. But Anjali is going to kidnap one of the kids. It seems their lives will be shattered. As we know, they will now have three kids including the one from Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). Also Read - Kundali Bhagya post-leap: Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalised to play lead roles?

Shraddha Arya has shared a note from a fan who says that the duo of Preeta and Arjun looks wonderful on screen. The fan requests producer Ekta Kapoor to let Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya continue on the screen for a longer time. Today's episode has been trending and how along with Shakti Arora and the actress on Twitter. Also Read - Sairat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV Jodis' love stories that 'leapt' to their deaths

Let us wait for confirmation as we know about this so called gl is taking place ? — ? (@TweetsBlissful) February 25, 2023

It is being said that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad have been finalised for the show after the leap. Rose Sardana might join the cast too! Shakti Arora has had a long association with Balaji Telefilms. His biggest hit Mere Aashiqui Tumse Hi was also with the production house. He has been on the show for more than six months. Fans slowly started liking them together. As we know, Shraddha Arya and Shakti are aces when it comes to emotional scenes. They also look fab together onscreen! Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan to join Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora starrer Kundali Bhagya after leap? Here's what we know