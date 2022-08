Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. After Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from the show, Shakti Arora was introduced in Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura starrer as Arjun. Shakti has already started winning hearts as Arjun/Karan in the show. His emotional scenes and his anger is all loved by the audience. Despite Dheeraj Dhoopar having a massive fan following and his exit breaking the hearts of the fans, Shakti Arora is doing a fab job and has already made a place in everyone's hearts. His chemistry with Shraddha Arya is winning hearts. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar SURPRISE PreeRan fans as the former hints at bagging a project with Karan Johar

Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora's chemistry wins hearts

Entering a well-established TV show in the middle is not easy for anyone. And it's equally difficult to bond with co-stars who have been working together for years. However, Shakti Arora has just cast his magic on everything. Shakti Arora has replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar's Karan Luthra in the show. Shakti's chemistry with Shraddha Arya is being massively appreciated. In the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, fans will see Preeta and Arjun sharing a dance. It will remind Preeta about her past dance with Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar. Now, Kundali Bhagya fans are impressed with Shraddha and Shakti's chemistry. Check out the tweets here:

Shraddha is such a great actress man, her expressions were so on point...the way from a happy face she went to a confused face without dropping the 'enjoying' expressions ? this girl just nail it every time!!#ShraddhaArya#Preeta#KundaliBhagya https://t.co/iNyfWU4Nh6 — Jaskiran Kaur (@jaskiran1112) August 5, 2022

Shraddha Arya-Manit Joura's chemistry wins hearts too

Some of the Kundali Bhagya fans have already started shipping Rishabh aka Manit Joura with Preeta aka Shraddha Arya. They now have a fandom known as RishTa. Yep, your read that right. Rishabh and Preeta's comfort with each other, their eyelock moments, chemistry and more is also the talk of the Twitter town. Rishabh and Preeta's jodi is getting a lot of love online too. Kundali Bhagya began with Rishabh having one-sided feelings for Preeta and now, he is her companion. Fans love watching them on-sreen. Check out the tweets here:

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya recently completed 5 years on 12th July 2022. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya had a reunion wherein she shot for a reel video together.