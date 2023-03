The television show Kundali Bhagya has everyone's attention currently. Reports have it that the show is headed for a leap. It is among the most-liked TV shows but it seems it is undergoing a massive change. Reports suggest that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are going to join the cast post the leap. There are a lot of speculations around Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya. Fans are wondering if the two will continue or not post the leap. There is no confirmation over the two as yet, but Sonali Vengurlekar has confirmed her exit. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's building security guard fired after the incident of paps barging in? Here's the truth

reveals why she quit Kundali Bhagya

Sonali Vengurlekar essays the role of Anjali in the show. She has been associated with the show for a long time now. But now she has decided to quit because the show is going to see a leap. She confirmed to TellyChakkar that she could not convince herself to play a role that is 40-year old. She also revealed a major detail. She said that the show is going to witness a 20-year leap. This means quite a few things are going to change in the show. The actress was quoted saying, "The show is taking a 20-year leap. Currently, my age is being shown as 25 onscreen and a 20-year leap adds too much and I won't be convincing as a 40-year-old, I wasn't able to convince myself to continue after the leap".

The report suggests that Shraddha Arya may continue with the show as a single mother while Shakti Arora may mark his exit. The stars have maintained complete silence on it. Fans are eager to get more details on the same.

Meanwhile, Ira Sone is going to enter and 's Kundali Bhagya. She is making a comeback to TV from after seven years. She is going to play the role of Nidhi.