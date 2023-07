Manit Joura is adored by fans as Rishabh from Kundali Bhagya. Fans have also seen him as the Professor in Naagin 6. It seems he is getting married tomorrow in the beautiful city of Udaipur. The bride is his long-time German girlfriend. It will be a Rajputana wedding, and will be an intimate ceremony for families and close friends. It seems the girl is a teacher by profession. The nuptials will happen tomorrow with the Indian rituals and customs. Manit and the lady plan to get their wedding registered in Europe in December 2023. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer and Nidhi come face-to-face; will he be able to protect Preeta from Nidhi's masterplan?

It seems Manit Joura when he went abroad a decade back for one of his projects. She was his dance teacher. The two became friends, and it slowly blossomed into love. As per ETimes, the two wanted to marry in Europe in 2024 but had to hasten their plans. Manit Joura's father has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. He wanted to see his son married this year.

The actor has not shared anything on social media. It seems the haldi and mehendi functions have already happened. The actual marriage is tomorrow. His sister Kanika Verma is designing the wedding sherwani of Manit Joura and the lehenga for the bride. He will be carrying a sword which is 110 years old for the function. It belongs to his ancestors. Some members of the Kundali Bhagya cast are invited for the wedding.

Manit Joura will become one of the TV stars who have married foreigners. Sreejita De tied the knot with long-time beau Michael Blohm-Pape in the city of Hamburg in Germany. Even Aashka Goradia is wedded to an American Brent Goble. While we knew a lot about these, hardly anything is known about the girlfriend of Manit Joura. He has always kept her under wraps. We hope we can see gorgeous clicks of the couple after the wedding.