Paras Kalnawat is one of the most popular young actors in the TV world. Paras is best known for playing Samar Shah in Anupamaa and is now conquering a fan base as Rajveer from Kundali Bhagya. Paras Kalnawat is quite active on social media. He often shares BTS from his TV show, Kundali Bhagya. And recently, he conducted a Q&A session on Instagram. One of the fans asked Paras why did he leave Anupamaa. Paras was loved by one and all as Samar on the TOP TV show. His bond with Rupali Ganguly was also loved by his fans.

Paras Kalnawat had a bitter exit from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He was served with a termination notice as he wanted to take up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 back then. It trended in Entertainment News big time. Recently, while interacting with his fans, Paras was asked, yet again, why did he leave Anupamaa. The actor says that he will be forever thankful to the makers for giving him an opportunity with such a great show. However, he adds that in order to reach some place, one has to leave the place that they are in.

Paras Kalnawat adds that he is now at a much better and more peaceful place. Furthermore, he adds, "Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti," with a winking emoticon. Check out the snapshot of Paras Kalnawat's Instagram story talking about his exit from Anupamaa here:

Back when Paras was ousted from Anupamaa, the actor exposed the dark side of working in the industry. Paras claimed that his co-stars were aware of his feelings sharing that he was not happy with his character, Samar. The actor shared that he tried to talk to the makers about his character but the negotiations weren't fruitful. He was made to stand in 20 to 30 pages scenes and that was not how he envisioned himself as an actor. The actor also claimed that the makers did not want him to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The makers, on the other hand, claimed to have ousted him due to a breach of contract.