Paras Kalnawat has now become a familiar face in every household. The handsome hunk has been a part of some of the most popular TV shows. Currently, he is essaying the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya. He is playing the role of Shraddha Arya's son in the show. He marked his entry as the show took a leap of 20 years. Prior to this, Paras Kalnawat played the role of Samar in Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. A lot of drama unfolded post his exit. Now, in a recent interaction with fans through social media, Paras Kalnawat reacted to his bond with Anagha Bhosale. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Palki to let go of her love for Rajveer? Preeta and Maahi to play cupid?

Paras Kalnawat opens up on his equation with Anagha Bhosale

Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's chemistry was quite a hit during their Anupamaa days. Both of them have left the show now. But are they still friends? While chatting with fans, Paras Kalnawat was asked why there is no chat with Anagha anymore. To this, he replied that Anagha does not respond to him anymore. He called himself 'aam log'. He wrote, "Aapki Anagha Di ab reply nahi karti hum aam logo ke messages ka." Anagha Bhosale played the role of Nandini Iyer on the show. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry was loved by all fans. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat are all praise for acting debutant Baseer Ali aka Shaurya

Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Palki gets engaged to someone else for her mother’s sake; will she separate from Rajveer forever?

Why did Paras Kalnawat unfollow ?

Paras was also quizzed about why he unfollowed Nora Fatehi. He proclaimed himself to be her biggest fan of her when on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He revealed that he waited outside her vanity van for hours to meet her. However, why has he unfollowed her now? To this, he said the question should be asked to Nora Fatehi. She allegedly followed and unfollowed him on Instagram.

The Kundali Bhagya star was also asked to name his favourite actor. Instantly, he said his co-star Baseer Ali. The Roadies star has marked his acting debut with Kundali Bhagya. He plays the role of Shaurya in the show. He is Rajveer's brother but they have no clue about their connection. He also mentioned that he hates clubing and partying.

Apart from his shows, Paras Kalnawat remained in the news because of his exit from 's Anupamaa. He was reportedly asked to leave the show overnight as he signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.