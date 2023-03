The current track of Kundali Bhagya involves a bus accident, which happens because of Shaurya (Baseer Ali). He is as he is the very proud boy of Karan Luthra (Shakti Aanand) and of course, spoilt. Shaurya and his friends get fully drunk and while driving, Shaurya's car meets with an accident with a bus. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Rajveer (Oaras Kalnawat) are also the passengers. Rajveer and Preeta help every passenger get off the bus, and he also runs behind Shaurya's car but is unable to catch. Rajveer plans to teach Shaurya a lesson. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Rajveer has his mother’s love while Shaurya has his father’s money: What will happen when the two brothers clash?

Viewers had been waiting for the heroine of the show to mark an entry and finally, she makes a beautiful entry where she indirectly calls Rajveer "doctor" as she is confused, but it is shown that Paras Kalnawat aka Rajveer has fallen in love with her at first sight. In the next episode, we will learn more about Dr. Palki Khurana (Sana Sayyad), who has completed her studies abroad and has come back to her home. She has one sister. Palki tells her sister about Rajveer and says that he is an awesome boy. It might be possible that Palki has also fallen in love with Rajveer.

Watch Kundali Bhagya video below:

The viewers are going to really enjoy these next few episodes because the audience wants to see a love story, but in the next promo, we can see Rajveer going to take revenge on his brother because he is the one who hit his bus and ran away. Shaurya too harbours hatred towards Rajveer. But on the other side, Shaurya also feels something when he meets Preeta and Rajveer. Now, we will see what happens when Shaurya gets to know about his mother and brother. He is either going to change his behavior or not. The Luthra family waits for aka Preeta to entry the mansion and turn makaan into ghar.