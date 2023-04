Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track we can see all misunderstandings happen in a jewellery shop where Ketan makes his mother understand that this should happen in movies. On the other side, we can see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) making Palki (Sana Sayyad's) out a ring on her ring finger. We will see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) also came into this shop, and we can also see Maahi come in and stare at Shaurya. Let's see if Palki expresses her feelings or not. On the other hand, Karan (Shakti Aanand) also realized about Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and now he can talk to his family, but everyone confronts Karan and says that it is his illusion; it is not true. Let's wait to see when Karan and Preeta come face-to-face. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan learns that Preeta is alive; will he find her and unite with his son Rajveer?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) got injured by Karan's car, and Karan (Shakti Aanand) also took Preeta in his arms with her face covered by her dupatta. When Karan reached the hospital, he was going to see that woman whom he saved, but the nurse stopped him from meeting her. Let's see if, in the hospital, Karan will meet Preeta or not. On the other side, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) again come in front of each other, but this time they both remember Preeta and stop fighting, as Rajveer also understands that whatever was done to his mother was not his fault.

The future episodes of Kundali Bhagya are going to come with major twists and turns. As Karan asked one junior doctor to stay with Bani Dadi, Dr. Sanjeev appointed Dr. Palki, and as we can see, Palki came into the Luthra family, and all the Luthra family was impressed with Palki. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track when Karan and Preeta come face-to-face and also the reunion of the Luthra family and Luthra siblings Rajveer, Shaurya, and Kavya. Let's see if Rajveer will forget his revenge and accept his family or not.