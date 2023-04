Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track, where all revolves around Palki's (Sana Sayyad) engagement with Ketan and Rajveer's (Paras Kalnawat) love confession, we see that Palki's father is totally against Palki's decision as he knows that Palki did not like Ketan, and he also tries to make her understand that Ketan is not for her. But for her mother's sake, she will not say anything to her father. Further, we can see that Palki's father told her that she should marry Rajveer. On the other side, Ketan calls Palki and asks her to go shopping with him. Rajveer is going to drop Palki where we can see a transgender person come and give them blessings and tell them that her wedding will be put off with Ketan. Let's see if this will become true or not. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat REACTS to his broken bond with Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reached a temple, where fate decided to make them meet. Suddenly Karan's hand will touch Preeta's pooja thali, and sindoor from the thali will fall on Preeta's head. Let's see if Preeta and Karan meet this time or not. Their love always brings both of them together, but Preeta feels something but cannot remember anything. On the other side, Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) always believes that Preeta will be alive. Let's wait to see when Luthras will get to know about Preeta. We will wait to see the reaction of Luthras as well as Nidhi as they all throw out Preeta from their house. Let's see if Preeta remembers Karan or not.

We see in Kundali Bhagya that a major twist comes when Karan finally meets with Preeta, and viewers are very excited to see these upcoming episodes. Because only Karan can remind Preeta of everything about her past life.