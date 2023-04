Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot all revolves around Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) going shopping, where jewellers think that Rajveer and Palki are a couple, and Rajveer again thinks only of his mother Preeta (Shraddha Arya) as he is in love with Palki but he does not want to distract her on his way. Later, we can see Nidhi (Mona) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) going to the award function, where Shaurya gets a style icon award. We can see Karan and Preeta in the temple, where we can see Karan(Shakti Aanand) feel Preeta's presence and ask everyone about her. One beggar tells him that he had seen Preeta. Karan gets a hint that Preeta is alive. Let's see when they will come face-to-face. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan and Preeta come face to face; will Preeta remember everything after seeing him?

Karan learns that Preeta is alive

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Ketan's mother, when she hears the truth about Rajveer(Paras Kalnawat) and Palki's (Sana Sayyad) relationship, gets angry and cuts off her son's relationship with her as she did not listen to Palki's side. In the upcoming episode, we can see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) informs his family that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is alive. Will they agree, or will they understand Karan's misunderstanding? Let's see if Karan finds Preeta or not.

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Karan trying his level best to find out about Preeta. When Nidhi learns the news of Preeta, she suddenly remembers Shaurya talking about Rajveer Massi, and she decides to meet her. Bani Dadi is not feeling well and needs a doctor to take care of her. Karan asks Dr. Sanjeev to please appoint one doctor, and Dr. Sanjeev calls Dr. Palki and advises her to take care of Bani Dadi. We will see a major twist when Dr. Palki comes into Luthra Family, where she meets Shaurya but does not want to talk with him. Let's see if Shaurya gets completely changed when he learns about his mother.