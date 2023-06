Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Luthra house is caught in a fire, and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is stuck in the house, where we see Karan (Shakti Aanand)come to save her. Later on, we see all the family thinking about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), as he looks like Karan. As we see, Shaurya stands on stage and everyone congratulates him on the new beginning of his life, and every family feels grateful to see him. On the other side, we see Shaurya introduce his music launch party. Later on, we see Palki request Rajveer to come with her, but Rajveer will decide to ruin his life, and we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) get an electric shock because of Rajveer. Well, we have to wait to see when Rajveer will understand that Shaurya is his brother. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Will Preeta's sons Shaurya and Rajveer save their mother from Nidhi's evil plan?

Will Rajveer be exposed or not?

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see some interesting twists and turns where we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) saying his family even after what Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) will do with him. Let's wait to see the twist: will Rajveer be exposed or not? Later on, we may see that Palki and Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) give support to Rajveer and clearly tell the family that Rajveer is nothing like that and he cannot do anything to him, but we have to wait for the twist: will Rajveer accept his mistakes and apologize to Shaurya?

Kundali Bhgya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show is now totally revolving around the Luthras reunion, and on the other side, we see that Karan saves Preeta and takes her out. It might be possible that Preeta will regain her memory after seeing Karan or hearing his voice. Well, now we have to wait to see the twist: finally, the game of Nidhi will be over and the Luthra family will be reunited.