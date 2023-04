Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) returns from jail and reaches his home, where everybody is happy to see him. Later, he decides to take revenge from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), so he gets on his jeep and plans to hit Rajveer, but suddenly, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes and saves Rajveer. On the other hand, Shuarya stops his jeep and while he saved Preeta, he himself gets injured. He has no choice but to let Preeta take care of him. It seems very shocking to see that Shaurya, the proud, arrogant rich boy, listens to everything that Preeta says. He even goes with her and does whatever she instructed. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Preeta's love defeat Nidhi's hatred? Will Rajveer and Shaurya unite?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that nowKaran (Shakti Aanand) wants to talk with Shaurya, as he now realizes that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) has no respect for elders, so he will now guide him, but Nidhi does not want this. She always manipulates him against his father and his family, but we see that Shaurya still thinks of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and that he feels some connection, so he is sure that there is some relation between Shaurya and Preeta. We will see in an upcoming episode that Shaurya is trying to find out more about Preeta, so let's see if Nidhi stops Shaurya.

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Shaurya always talks about Rajveer's massi; making Nidhi curious about who it is who is that is affecting Shaurya in this way, so she decides to meet Rajveer and his massi. It might be possible that this time if Nidhi sees Preeta, she will definitely kill her, but this time Preeta's sons are there with her, so it is sure that this time they will support their mother. Later, we can see that Rajveer is also aware of Nidhi's intentions, and then he will forget all his revenge from Shaurya or his father Karan and the rest of the Luthra family.