Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Nidhi (Mona) manipulates Shaurya (Baseer Ali) about Preeta. But Shaurya still thinks about Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and her words. Let's see if Nidhi again brainwashes Shaurya's mind, or not!. On the other side, Palki (Sana Sayyad) gets engaged to some other boy, but she feels very sad because she likes Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). It is because Palki's mother influenced her. On the other side, we see that Palki's father notices that she is not happy with this relationship and confronts her to break it off. Will Palki listen to her heart, or will she will make the big sacrifice because of her mother? Will she confess her feelings for Rajveer?

Palki gets engaged to someone else

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) winning the best style icon award, and we will see the entire Luthra family attending the event to celebrate his special moment. Shaurya also wants Preeta to come later. We can see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) seeing Karan (Shakti Aanand), but she cannot remember anything. Nidhi tries her best to erase Preeta's memory of the time he spent with her, but Nidhi (Mona) does not understand that a mother-son relation is greater than any other relationship.

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Maahi taking a step back from Rajveer because he is not rich, but what happens when she gets to know that Rajveer is also rich? Like Shaurya, will she snatch Rajveer from her sister? Kundali Bhagya now revolves around Rajveer and Palki's love story. It might be possible because of Shaurya's good behavior that Nidhi comes to Rajveer's house to meet his maasi, and she is going to meet Preeta. Viewers are waiting for this interesting twist where they can see Nidhi's reaction upon seeing Preeta. What will she do? Will she kill her or tell the truth to Karan?