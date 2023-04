Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that Palki (Sana Sayyad) gets engaged to some other boy, but Palki is not happy but she did this for her mother's sake. Her father is with her on the other side. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) teases Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) about Palki, saying that he will say his heart out in front of her. Let's see if Preeta makes Rajveer and Palki reunite or not. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is thinking about Preeta and says to his friend that she is the unique one. Maahi confronts her sister and tells her that she was in love with Rajveer, but Palki could not say anything. Maahi also planned to make Palki and Rajveer reunite. Let's see if Preeta and Maahi succeed in their plan or not. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat are all praise for acting debutant Baseer Ali aka Shaurya

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Palki's father scolding her mother, saying that she is going to ruin Palki's future because she wants Maahi to get her success. It might be possible that Palki is an adopted child because her mother does not love her anymore. On the other side, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reaches a temple, where Karan also meets Bani Dadi. Preeta sees Karan(Shakti Aanand) but she feels something different, and she cannot remember anything about Karan.

Preeta and Maahi to play cupid

Kundali Bhagya show is getting more and more interesting when Karan finally faces off with Preeta. Viewers are waiting for this major turn when Karan meets Preeta, and Preeta does not remember anything. We see in the coming episode that Preeta accidentally meets with Kareena Bua and Bani Dadi, which might be possible now that the twist has come when the Luthra family comes to know about Preeta and Rajveer. Will Preeta remember her family? Will Rajveer forget about his revenge? Let's see what turn the story takes. It might also be possible that Shaurya is also going to find out about Preeta, as he also feels very good about meeting Preeta every time he talks about her.