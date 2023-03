Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: The latest episode begins with Nidhi (Mona) talking to her friend and confessing to all the games she has played. She is the mastermind behind ruining the families of both Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). She says that the Luthra family loves Shaurya (Baseer Ali), and Shaurya is her puppy. Nidhi admits that she doesn't love Shaurya. On the other side, Palki (Sana Sayyad) reaches home to meet her family and her little sister Mahi, and suddenly she starts to talk about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Palki reaches the hospital and sees Rajveer over there. She seems to think that Rajveer is a doctor, but Preeta clarifies to her that he is not a doctor; he is Rajveer Arora. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Which TOP TV show twists are making you cringe the most? Vote Now

Kundali Bhagya: Palki meets Shaurya; Rajveer files case against latter

On the other hand, in the upcoming episode, Palki (Sana Sayyad) meets Shaurya, a very proud child, and she notices how opposite the two men that she has recently met are: one is calm, and the other is so aggressive. She does not know that they both are brothers. The story now turns very interesting, where Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) files a case against Shaurya and police arrest him. It might be possible that, hearing about this accident, Shrishti also comes to the city. The viewers are now waiting for Kavya; where is she? Is she in the hostel to complete her studies? If yes, then that means Kavya will be exactly like her mother Preeta (Shraddha Arya).

Palki and Rajveer to fall in love?

We can see some major twists and turns in Kundali Bhagya as the show takes a 20-year leap. Viewers are really enjoying the small nok-jhok between Palki and Rajveer. Now it remains to be seen how and when Karan and Preeta meet, but Preeta does not remember anything. Will Karan and Preeta once again reunite? Will Preeta remember her past seeing Karan? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know all the latest updates.