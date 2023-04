Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: The current police station track has Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta (Sharadha Arya) talk about Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and how she wants Rajveer to take his case back, but he has not agreed to that on the other side. Karan misses Preeta and dreams about her. He also has some strange feelings for Rajveer. Let's see when Karan (Shakti Aanand) gets to know about Rajveer. On the other hand, Rajveer has only one thought: that he is going to take revenge on the Luthras. Preeta meets Shaurya, and as they both felt some connection, we saw Rajveer go to an interview and Preeta take her case back. And finally, Shaurya is out of jail. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Preeta wants Rajveer to forgive Shaurya; will Rajveer agree with his mother?

Shaurya decide to kill Rajveer

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting as Nidhi sees Preeta (Sharadha Arya ) and wonders, "Oh my god, now what will she do?" Is she going to tell Karan (Shakti Aanand )everything, or will she play the same game she did 20 years ago? It's possible that she won't tell Karan anything because of her position in the Luthra family. We will see in the coming track that Shaurya (Baseer Ali ) comes out of jail and he decides to kill Rajveer. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya apologises for criticising Dalai Lama over ‘suck my tongue’ viral video with a 7 year old boy

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming few episodes of Kundali Bhagya, there are so many twists and turns where we will see Shaurya drive his car on Rajveer and then, suddenly, Preeta comes and saves Rajveer, but will Shaurya pull brakes of his car while seeing Preeta? Let's see what happens, but all the viewers are curious to know about this track and whether it might be possible for Shaurya to stop his car while seeing Preeta. As he has good feelings for Preeta, will she understand Shaurya and make him a good human being? We can also see love triangle between Rajveer, Palki, Shaurya, and Mahi. We will see Rajveer and Palki liking each other were as Mahi likes Rajveer and now we will see in the upcoming episode that Shaurya will like Palki. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Karan tries to buy off Rajveer? Will Preeta finally meet Karan after ages?