Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: Today's episode begins with Nidhi (Mona) seeing Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and she wonders if it was really Preeta. She tells her friend that if Preeta comes, she will kill her. On the other hand, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat ) gets a job and promises the boss that he will be very successful in this company. Rajveer has decided that he will discredit Karan Luthra and his company. On the other side, Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) gets very angry that Shaurya is in jail. Later, we can see Mahi getting ready for her fashion competition.

Rajveer hates his father and family

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Shaurya's case reaching court because Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)did not take his case back, but we see in the court hearing that Preeta (Sharadha Arya) will give her answer in regards to Shaurya's favor, and thus he will be released from jail. He reaches Luthra Mansion and everybody is very happy, but Shaurya(Baseer Ali) is getting very angry at his family because no one helped him. He said that this lady, Rajveer's Maasi, does not even know him, but still she gave her support to him, but Shaurya's own family did not take a stand for him. He also stated that he feels strange when he meets her and that he regrets that, because of his mistakes, she will suffer.

